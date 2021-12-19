Aalisha Panwar sketches out her role in short film 'Ishqiyaat'

MUMBAI: After being part of Prradip Khairwar's directorial 'Blind Love', actress Aalisha Panwar is back again with another short film titled 'Ishqiyaat'.

The film, directed by Prradip Khairwar, also stars actor Rrahul Sudhir. Recently they were in the mountains for the shoot and had a great time.

Aalisha shares some details and says: "'Ishqiyaat' is a love story of a Kashmiri Muslim girl called Heer. It's a different love story. In this film my accent and looks are totally different. I loved the shoot."

On asking about her director Prradip Khairwar, Aalisha says: "After 'Blind Love 2', this will be our third project together. Prradip Sir has been a wonderful director and human being. Whenever we are shooting with him, the whole environment is very positive. He makes it so comfortable for artistes that it becomes easy shooting with him. I am sure that people will fall in love with 'Ishqiyaat' when they will watch it as it is a simple love story."

Rrahul Sudhir is the male lead in the film and fans have already started praising this new on-screen 'Jodi'.

"This would be my first project with Rrahul and I knew him before but had never worked together. We both hail from the north so we can relate to each other as well. I am hopeful fans will love our 'jodi' as Kabir and Heer and our chemistry will work too."

Shooting in the north in winter can be very tough. She adds,"We have shot a few parts in Manali, and also in Kashmir. December is the month when we get to see snow in the north. It's difficult as well because being the heroine you cannot wear too many clothes like overcoats, jackets and mufflers."

"You have to be presentable with a nice outfit. It's difficult when you have to say the dialogues and perform; at times you just freeze out there. It's a nostalgic feeling as I hail from Shimla, Himachal and I have grown up seeing snowfall. Since I have shifted to Mumbai, I don't get much time to visit Himachal," shares the actress.

Short films are indeed an interesting genre where the actors are getting so much exposure.

"Yes, definitely short films are interesting genres where every actor gets to explore. As actors, it is our duty to perform and to entertain our audience. I love doing that, no matter whatever the platform is, being the reason that we wind up really quickly."

"There is a particular start and end and in the short film there is a nice story narrated for the audience. It's so natural doing it with no extra spicy things you can expect from the format. We have a song coming up of 'Ishqiyaat' and a nice beautiful title song as well which will be shot here in the mountains."

SOURCE : IANS





