Aamir Ali’s Tryst With Bengal Continues, Actor Talks of Shooting Again In Calcutta

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Ali who earlier shot major portions of Kya Dill Mein Hai at beautiful locations in Kolkata is now back in the city shooting for another show.

Recalling memories of his shoot in Calcutta, Aamir said, “My last TV show that I shot in Calcutta was long back. It was a Bengali based show, with Calcutta as its central theme, for which we shot at different, iconic locations in Calcutta, like the Howrah Bridge, trams, etc.”

Post the countrywide lockdown although shoots have resumed in Calcutta with certain restrictions and safety measures in mind, Aamir tells us how things have changed since his last visit to the city. “The show that I am shooting for now is very different from ‘Kya Dill Mein Hai’, and the story is also not based out of Calcutta. But due to the COVID situation and the lockdown restrictions things are very very different now in terms of shoot experience.”

This time around, Aamir will be in Calcutta for a longer duration and the actor plans to gorge on Bengali cuisine during his stay in the city. He is currently staying at a property, nestled in the lap of nature, speaking of which Aamir said, “The place I am staying at is a huge property, with a lot of greenery around me. I’ve come back from Goa and this almost feels like an extension of that, minus the beach. It’s very pleasant, very beautiful, and I am thoroughly enjoying my time here.”