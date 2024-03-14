Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the audiences with his script selections and has raised the bar high with his extraordinary performance. The superstar is celebrating his birthday today and taking into consideration the special day , Aamir Khan decided to go live on the social media of Aamir Khan Productions.

During the Live interaction session Aamir Khan interacted with the fans and the audiences and made a big reveal.

The superstar dropped the hints that the iconic comedy entertainer 'Andaz Apna Apna' is coming with the sequel 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'.

Sharing the hint, Aamir Khan said, "Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'."

However, Aamir Khan also added that it is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about.

The big hint dropped by Aamir Khan has surely come as a big surprise for the fans and the audiences on Superstar's birthday. From very long time, the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna was in discussion and with Aamir hinted about it we can expect our favourite character Amar and Prem essayed by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan coming back on the big screens very soon.

It is to be noted that Andaz Apna Apna (1994) directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is considered as a cult classic in the comedy genre and the audiences love the bonding between Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in the film.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is having a busy birthday as he is working on his next release 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.