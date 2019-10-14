Aamna Sharif opens up on playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most watched TV soaps. The character of Komolika is an integral part of the narrative. Hina Khan was playing the role of the iconic vamp, but had to leave the show midway due to film commitments. Ekta Kapoor brought on board Aamna Sharif, her one of the most popular lead actresses from Kahin Toh Hoga, to play Komolika.



Aamna has already kickstarted shooting as Komolika and is excited about her new look and journey. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aamna revealed she is looking forward to playing a negative role.



When asked if she is excited about experimenting with her character now, Aamna said, "Of course, as an actor, you want to play all shades. It's really exciting when you come across something that can surprise your audiences. It's always exciting to expect the unexpected." But did she have any qualms about playing a negative character? "I had briefly played a grey character in Ek Villain and when Komolika was offered I felt it was a good opportunity to flesh out that aspect of an actor too. And on a lighter note, my first thought was as Kashish I've cried enough, it's high time I make others cry. I would really hope that I do an entertaining portrayal and that the audiences accept it in a similar emotion."