Aan Tiwari’s grand entry as Baal Shiv from 6th December

MUMBAI: Ever since &TV’s Baal Shiv has gone on-air, the viewers have been eagerly waiting to see the beloved Baal Shiv. The wait is over, as Aan Tiwari will be entering the show as Baal Shiv on 6th December, 2021 taking the excitement level a notch higher. Aan Tiwari has been getting a lot of attention and admiration for Baal Shiv's character portrayal in the promos. Produced by Zee Studios, & TV's 'Baal Shiv' depicts the untold mythical Katha of mother and son - Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv's eternal bond. The adorable Aan Tiwari gets chatty about his role and his on and off-screen bond with Mouli Ganguly, who is essaying the role of Mahasati Anusuya.



1. Tell us about your role?

I am playing the character of Baal Shiv. He is one of the many roops of Mahadev. The story of Mahadev's Baal Roop has not been told or shown on Indian television.



2. What do you like the most about this role?

I like the characters look the most. When I get fully ready in costume and makeup, I look so different. It takes a lot of time in getting ready but then it is worth it. I now remember the count of all my accessories very well.



3. How does it feel to play the role of Baal Shiv?

It feels nice. I am very happy to be a part of the show and play Baal Shiv's role. Lord Shiva is my most favourite deity, and I worship him. I know Mahadev's stutis by heart and can recite them effortlessly. My mother taught me those, and I knew these before I even got selected for the role.



4. Tell us about your relationship with your on-screen mother, Mahasati Anusuya – Mouli Ganguly?

We share a very close bond, almost like a mother and son. She takes good care of me and is always very concerned about me. I spend a lot of time with her – we play, talk and eat together. She pampers me a lot, and I feel very happy and comfortable with her.



5. Who is your best friend on the sets?

It is hard to choose one. Everyone loves and pampers me a lot on the sets, from Animesh sir, our Director), Mouli ma'am (Mahasati Anusuya), Shivya Ma'am (Devi Parvati) and even the makeup artist and the entire cast and crew. Everyone takes good care of me, plays with me, and it is because of them I love working on sets. We all have become one happy family.

