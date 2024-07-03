Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE

Ayushi Khurana plays one of the leading ladies in the show and so far she has impressed the viewers with her acting chops and has proven that she has a deft of talent. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayushi shared her experience shooting for the show among many other details.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:07
Ayushi Khurana

MUMBAI: Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Ka has managed to impress the audience with its family drama and how it relates to the audience.  Ayushi Khurana plays one of the leading ladies in the show and so far she has impressed the viewers with her acting chops and has proven that she has a deft of talent.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayushi shared her experience shooting for the show among many other details. 

(Also Read: Aangan – Apno Ka SPOILER: Ravi gets arrested by the police

Ayushi shared, “My experience shooting for Aangan Aapno Ka has been pleasant. Everyone is hard working and the most important part is that the atmosphere on the sets is extremely pleasant. This is essential as one need to be motivated and positive while shooting and may be that is the reason our shooting is going on very smoothly even though we don’t have a bank of episodes.”

When asked about what she likes most about her character, Ayushi said, “Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her. Even if she is spoken badly too, she does not react, she responds to situations. She understands where the opposite person is coming from and why they would be saying what they are. She is perfect the way she is.”

Well said Ayushi! Isn’t that interesting?

What are your thoughts on Ayushi’s stint in Aangan Aapno Ka? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Aangan – Apno Ka SPOILER: Netra tries to extort more money from Ravi

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows and stars, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

 
 

Sony Sab Aangan Apnon Ka Ayushi Khurana Samar Vermani Aditi Rathore Neetha Shetty Mahesh Thakur Cockcrow Entertainment Shaika Films Pallavi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 18:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
MUMBAI : Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire directed by Prashanth Neel one of the biggest films of last year...
Tamanna Bhatia reveals her all time favourite fashion icon
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses of all time is Tamanna Bhatia, over the time with her...
After the roaring response to the trailer of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Bastar: The Naxal Story, netizens trend #BastarOn15March at No.1!
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has been dropped huge excitement has been witnessed among...
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan starrer needs to be careful with these factors that can affect the business
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Shaitaan has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out, the trailer...
Don 3: Ranveer Singh’s look from the movie revealed?
MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his power packed...
Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Ka has managed to impress the audience with its family drama and how it relates to...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Check out this beautiful fan art of Prabhas as Salaar from Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US
Aangan
Aangan Aapno Ka cast bonds over Biryani, sugar free cake and other delicious potluck items
Ayushe Khanna
Aangan-Aapno Ka actress Ayushe Khanna shares a shocking visual from her travel on Mumbai roads, WATCH VIDEO
Neetha Shetty
Mann Sundar actress Neetha Shetty gives us perfect Marathi mulgi vibes; WATCH VIDEO
Ayushe Khurana
Aangan – Aapno Kaa actress Ayushe Khurana shares her harrowing travel experience and it is relatable for every Mumbaikar
Utkarsha Naik
Vanshaj: ‘Playing a negative character with a tang of comedy has been my forte’, says Utkarsha Naik - EXCLUSIVE