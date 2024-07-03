Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Ka has managed to impress the audience with its family drama and how it relates to the audience. Ayushi Khurana plays one of the leading ladies in the show and so far she has impressed the viewers with her acting chops and has proven that she has a deft of talent.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayushi shared her experience shooting for the show among many other details.

Ayushi shared, “My experience shooting for Aangan Aapno Ka has been pleasant. Everyone is hard working and the most important part is that the atmosphere on the sets is extremely pleasant. This is essential as one need to be motivated and positive while shooting and may be that is the reason our shooting is going on very smoothly even though we don’t have a bank of episodes.”

When asked about what she likes most about her character, Ayushi said, “Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her. Even if she is spoken badly too, she does not react, she responds to situations. She understands where the opposite person is coming from and why they would be saying what they are. She is perfect the way she is.”

Well said Ayushi! Isn’t that interesting?

What are your thoughts on Ayushi’s stint in Aangan Aapno Ka? Let us know in the comment section below!

