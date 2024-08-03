Aangan Aapno Kaa: Ayushi Khurana opens up on her bond with her on-screen enemy Kashish Duggal; says ‘We are extremely…’ - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Ayushi Khurana is a powerhouse of talent and is currently a part of Aangan Aapno Kaa on SonySAB. The plays a pivotal role in the show which highlights the importance of daughters and at what lengths do daughters go to keep their father happy.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakKaar, Ayushi got chatty about dealing with creative differences on the set and her bond with her co-actors.

Ayushi shared, “I never had to deal with any creative differences as we all used to rehearse together and bonded very well. Even if we think that there is something which needs to be changed we discuss about it and mutually decide. We have a very healthy communication and we respect each other’s perspective.”

Speaking about her bond with her co-actors, Ayushi shared how she bonds well with Kashish Duggal.

She expressed, “I have good bond with everyone on the set. It does not feel like a set but it is more like a family. The person I am closest to in my life is the villain of Pallavi’s life Kaashish Duggal. I spend most of free time with her. We travel together each lunch together and we are extremely close, so much that we share personal things and vibe well.”

