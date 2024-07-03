Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali QUITS the show; here's why - BREAKING NEWS

MUMBAI: Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows in the likes of Chashni and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega; along with a part in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Vikram Vedha.

The actress is currently a part of Aankh Micholi on Star Plus.

Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi Sumeet Productions show Aankh Micholi is sure to keep audiences captivated with its gripping narrative. The plot revolves around the characters Bhakti Rathod, Navneet Malik, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Rukmini, Kesar Baa, Sumedh and Malhar.

As per sources, Drashti Bhanushali is said to be quitting the show. It is revealed that the actress is unhappy with her character in it.

She is currently essaying the character of Kareena, who is a sister to one of the parallel leads of the show.

