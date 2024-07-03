Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali QUITS the show; here's why - BREAKING NEWS

Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows in the likes of Chashni and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega; along with a part in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Vikram Vedha.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 20:32
Drashti

MUMBAI: Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows in the likes of Chashni and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega; along with a part in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Vikram Vedha.

Also read - Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini unaware of Sumedh's real identity

The actress is currently a part of Aankh Micholi on Star Plus.

Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi Sumeet Productions show Aankh Micholi is sure to keep audiences captivated with its gripping narrative. The plot revolves around the characters Bhakti Rathod, Navneet Malik, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Rukmini, Kesar Baa, Sumedh and Malhar.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

As per sources, Drashti Bhanushali is said to be quitting the show. It is revealed that the actress is unhappy with her character in it. 

She is currently essaying the character of Kareena, who is a sister to one of the parallel leads of the show.

What are your views on the character essayed by Drashti Bhanushali?

Also read - Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini wins Kesar Baa's heart

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Drashti Bhanushali Aankh Micholi Kareena navneet malik Khushi Dubey Bhakti Rathod Hitesh Bhardwaj Rukmini Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 20:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali QUITS the show; here's why - BREAKING NEWS
MUMBAI: Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows...
Sanjay Dutt in Puspa 2? Is the actor the new favourite of south makers?
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt has been creating solid impression with his beautiful acting contribution across languages,...
Maidaan: Before Ajay Devgn starrer these Indian movies were made on Football
MUMBAI: Movie Maidan is the current talk of the town, the movie that has Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil...
NRI Hadsa : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur roped in for the fifth season of the show – Exclusive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
NRI Hadsa : Jhanak actor Prithvi Zutshi bags the fifth season of the show – Exclusive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is indisputably one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently he was seen grooving...
Recent Stories
Sanjay
Sanjay Dutt in Puspa 2? Is the actor the new favourite of south makers?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jasveenn
NRI Hadsa : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jasveenn Kaur roped in for the fifth season of the show – Exclusive
Prithvi
NRI Hadsa : Jhanak actor Prithvi Zutshi bags the fifth season of the show – Exclusive
Vanshaj
Yukti's search for Dadababu causes chaos and an unexpected turn of events in Sony SAB's Vanshaj
Sahil
NRI Hadsa: Sahil Sambyal and Ruchi Kaushal roped in for the fifth season of the show-Exclusive!
Neha
Superstar Singer season 3 : Neha Kakkar reveal the trophy for this season says “This is not only a trophy but our blessings
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’