Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali re-considers decision to QUIT; says ‘Have to appear for exams but production house...’ - EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on being a part of the show, her decision to exit and why has she re-considered the same.
Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI : Drashti Bhanushali is doing quite well for herself in her career. She has been a part of some well known shows in the likes of Chashni and Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega; along with a part in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer movie Vikram Vedha.

The actress is currently a part of Aankh Micholi on Star Plus.

Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi Sumeet Productions show Aankh Micholi is sure to keep audiences captivated with its gripping narrative. The plot revolves around the characters Bhakti Rathod, Navneet Malik, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Rukmini, Kesar Baa, Sumedh and Malhar.

It was only recently that we reported that Drashti will be quitting the show. She is currently essaying the character of Kareena, who is a sister to one of the parallel leads of the show.

However, it seems that she has changed her mind and has decided to continue. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she opened up on being a part of the show, her decision to exit and why has she re-considered the same.

Drashti shared, “I am continuing with the show as I was approached by the production house. I needed to leave as I have to appear for my final exams but currently the narrative requires my presence. I am yet in talks about it as my exams are equally important. I am currently shooting on selected dates where I am required the most and Shashi Sumeet Productions is cooperative of the same.”

Well said Drashti!
 

 

 

 

 

 


 

