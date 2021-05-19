Aap itne effortless kaise ho? Malaika Arora asks Super Dancer – Chapter 4 contestant Amit Kumar from Delhi

MUMBAI: Week-on-week the contestants of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 have been enthralling the audience with their dancing talent. Under the tutelage of their Super Gurus, these contestants have been honing their skills and the result is for all to see. This weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 pays a befitting tribute to the evergreen actresses of Indian Film Industry with the theme Bollywood Queens Special. Contestants will be seen performing on iconic songs of these Bollywood Divas.

Contestant Amit Kumar from Delhi along with super guru Amardeep gave an exceptional dance performance on one of the popular tracks of Jaya Prada ‘Dafli Wale Dafli Baja’ and wowed the judges with their style. Geeta Kapur said, “Amardeep this was a very difficult song for your type of dance form which is robotics. But I am glad that you chose this song. Well done”.

Malaika was super impressed by Amit’s performance and started off by saying, “Amit, aap itne effortless kaise ho yaar? Amardeep, I think you couldn’t match up to Amit today… aap guru ho, ye aapka shishya hai… but I felt aap thode peeche reh gaye because today he was on fire!”

Terence Lewis, also called as technical guru (Dr. T) said, “Aaj Bollywood Queens Special hai and you have given a tribute to Jaya Prada ji. I really loved how you have interpreted this song. It was beautiful. (Amit) aisa nahi lag raha tha ki aap beat pe naach rahe hain, beat aap ke saath naach rahi thi! It was that good. Well done Amit, you were a star!”

While everyone was conversing about Bollywood Queen ‘Jaya Prada’, Ritvik revealed that Amit’s father wishes to share the stage with entertainment diva Malaika Arora and requested her to dance with Amit’s father. Malaika was happy to shake a leg with Amit’s father and they both danced with all enthusiasm. Looking at all the fun on stage, the contestants also joined in and danced along.

Watch Super Dancer - Chapter 4, this Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television