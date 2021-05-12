Aarambh AKA Kairav of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is reminding fans of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali; find out how!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update for its telly lovers.

Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has never seen a low point over the years. The makers have always given the viewers a reason to binge-watch the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Sirat and Kartik respectively and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among viewers.

The other high-point of the show is child actor Aarambh Trehan Sehgal who is time and again proving his mettle with his character as Naira and Kartik's son Kairav.

After the death of Naira, Kairav was seen as the reason to live for Kartik and his relationship with his father has been the revolving point of the story till now.

Now with the entry of Sirat into their lives, a bright ray of hope was seen for both father and son as she is just like her beloved mother Naira.

Fans can't stop comparing Aarambh's character to that of the little girl Anjali in Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as in that movie too Anjali was seen helping her dad get married and start a new life of happiness.

Kairav can be seen trying his father to marry Sirat and start a new chapter in life but now with the entry of Sirat's ex-lover Ranveer the tables have turned.

It would be interesting to see if Kairav can get his father's smile back?

