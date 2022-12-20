Aashao Ka Savera, Dheere Dheere Se: Exclusive! Amit Sinha to enter the show

MUMBAI: Star Bharat recently launched another show titled Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se, which is produced by Swastik Productions. It has been winning the hearts of viewers. The story revolves around two characters, Bhavna and Raghav, who are diametrically opposed and are alternately portrayed by Reena Kapoor and Rahil Azam. However, fate pulls the two of them together, giving them a second chance to fall in love.

Also read - Exclusive! Amit Sinha roped in for web series The Great Wedding of Munnes

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

This time Tellychakkar is back with the latest update about the show.

According to sources, Amit Sinha is soon to mark his entry in the show. His character is not revealed yet.

Amit Sinha has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans.

The actor has given some amazing performances in various projects like The Great Wedding of Munnes, Jamtara season 2, and much more.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Dheere Dheere Se: Raghav and Bhavna remember their partners, but with different reasons

Are you excited to see what twists and turns this character will bring in the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.