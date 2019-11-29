Aashika Bhatia and Satvik Sankhyan are back as a couple

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia has been part of several television shows including Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actress, who is also popular for her TikTok videos, is currently making headlines for her latest posts with ex-boyfriend Satvik Sankhyan.

The actress had a very devastating breakup with him. However, her latest Instagram posts hint that the couple might be back together. Aashika took to her social media account and posted a video and picture with her ex-boyfriend. She captioned the same as, "Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like.” On the other hand, Satvik posted a video with Aashika on his account and captioned it as, "Tere hi liye tujse the juda." Well, they are indeed back as a couple. The actress confirmed the same to Spotboye.com. All is well that ends well.