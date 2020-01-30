News

Aashika Bhatia dedicates a special video for BB13 contestant Sidharth Shukla

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
30 Jan 2020 01:48 PM

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is popular Tik Tok star who is known for her amazing videos which she keeps sharing with the fans on her social media account. The actress enjoys a whopping 3.8 million followers on her Instagram account, all thanks to her wonderful posts. Aashika has always shared interesting videos which are simply a treat to watch. 

Earlier, we had informed you about how Aashika had beautifully lp-synced one of the famous dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill in a Tik Tok video. It seems Aashika has got the Bigg Boss fever and is sharing various videos related to the show. 

And now, Aashika has shared a video which is specially dedicated to the popular contestant of the house Sidharth Shukla. The video was a sarcastic taunt to the inmates of the show who have targetted Sid several times. 

However, what gained our attention was the last part of the video where Sid bumps into Shehnaaz and both can't take their eyes off each other. 

Take a look at the video: 

View this post on Instagram

Bigg Boss lovers hit like

A post shared by Aashika Bhatia (@_aashikabhatia_) on

  

We are sure, the diehard fans of Sid are going to love this video.  

Did you like it? Tell us in the comments. 

 

 

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Aashika Bhatia, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, TikTok, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The...

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days