Aashika Bhatia dedicates a special video for BB13 contestant Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is popular Tik Tok star who is known for her amazing videos which she keeps sharing with the fans on her social media account. The actress enjoys a whopping 3.8 million followers on her Instagram account, all thanks to her wonderful posts. Aashika has always shared interesting videos which are simply a treat to watch.

Earlier, we had informed you about how Aashika had beautifully lp-synced one of the famous dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill in a Tik Tok video. It seems Aashika has got the Bigg Boss fever and is sharing various videos related to the show.

And now, Aashika has shared a video which is specially dedicated to the popular contestant of the house Sidharth Shukla. The video was a sarcastic taunt to the inmates of the show who have targetted Sid several times.

However, what gained our attention was the last part of the video where Sid bumps into Shehnaaz and both can't take their eyes off each other.

Take a look at the video:

We are sure, the diehard fans of Sid are going to love this video.

Did you like it? Tell us in the comments.