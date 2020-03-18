Aashika Bhatia's sweet gesture makes Awez Darbar go 'AWW'

MUMBAI: Aashika Bhatia is one of the most popular TikTok stars of our nation. The actress is ruling several hearts with her amazing videos and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram.

Aashika is quite bold in real life and her TikTok videos are proof. Every video of Aashika has received a great response from the fans.

And yesterday, another TikTok sensation Awez Darbar celebrated his 26th birthday. The ace media star received many wishes from his friends, family, and well-wishers.

Out of all of them, Aashika Bhatia took to Instagram to wish her dear friend.

Asshika posted a sweet slow-motion video where she is seen with Awez. The background music is just perfect to reveal how strong their friendship is.

Take a look at the video:

Aashika's sweet gesture made Awez go 'AWW' and he posted a beautiful comment on it.

Take a look at Awez's comment:

Awez and Aashika have given us major friendship goals.