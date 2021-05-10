Aashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh shares the best part of Anupamaa; reveals what makes its characters a huge hit

MUMBAI: Aashish Mehrotra is beautifully portraying the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actor has been ruling several hearts with his stellar performance on the show.

Aashish is paired opposite Nidhi Shah in Anupamaa and fans are loving this brand new Jodi of the small screen.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra speaks about his hobbies!

Well, Aashish has been doing quite well in his career which is reaching new heights with every passing day.

Every actor has a memorable journey that they look upon as they move ahead in their career.

Aashish’s journey too has been incredible and he is climbing the ladder of success with his work.

While Aashish had a roller coaster journey so far, he is enjoying all the love and the support he is getting for his show Anupamaa.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Aashish opened up about his character Toshu and how it has evolved with time.

Aashish also went on to share about what makes Anupamaa a hot favourite among the fans and the reason behind every character being such a huge hit.

Revealing what makes Anupamaa and the characters of the show a huge hit, Aashish said, ''Everyone's character is evolving very quickly as the track is progressing. It's very pacy and that's the best part about the show. The character doesn't stay in one direction as it keeps changing rapidly.''

Aashish further revealed how he is loving the way his character has shaped up from the first episode till now which is quite different.

Well, fans are also loving how things are turning out to be in Anupamaa as the story is progressing.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actor Aashish Mehrotra is up to THIS while in quarantine