Aastha’s life is in danger in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 16:07
Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs, has struck the right chord with the audiences. It showcases how unspoken words lead to differences between three generations. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Aastha (Reema Wohra) disagreeing with Mandeep’s (Sandeep Baswana) decision to leave the Pind and go to Amritsar.

Mandeep is enduring immense pain as he witnesses his father Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) agreeing to do his last rites due to the villagers' pressure despite being alive and fit. The situation deeply hurts him, which finally leads him to leave the Pind. To his surprise, Aastha doesn’t agree with Mandeep’s decision and decides to stay back in the Pind, shocking everyone. On one hand, Aastha does the Grihpravesh rituals and enters the house, while on the other hand, money lenders come to Dilpreet’s house to get money. In a tiff, Nimrit (Kanika Maheswari) irritates the goons, and they kidnap Aastha. However, the worst is yet to happen. The place where Aastha is kept after kidnapping catches fire.

What will happen to Aastha? Who will come to rescue her?

*Reema Wohra, who portrays the character of Aastha, * said, “Aastha’s decision of staying back in the Pind is going to cost her dearly. While breaking the ice with Dilpreet is a good thing that has happened, she wouldn’t have thought in her wildest dreams that she would actually end up getting kidnapped in the Pind. The upcoming episodes were surely challenging while shooting. Portraying such complex emotions on-screen always excite me, and I can assure you that the upcoming episodes of Dil Diyaan Gallaan will take the viewers on a roller coaster journey.”

Sony Sab Dil Diyaan Gallaan Sandeep Baswana Amritsar Mandeep (Pankaj Berry Kanika Maheswari Dil Diyaan Gallaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/15/2023 - 16:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Will Rocket Boys season 3 happen? Jim Sarbh reveals – Exclusive
MUMBAI : This week, Jim Sarbh has two releases, Rocket Boys season 2 and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The latter is a web...
Wow! Pathaan to release on Amazon Prime video on this date
MUMBAI :One of the most talked about movies of the year so far is Pathaan, the movie which has Shahrukh Khan, Deepika...
Aastha’s life is in danger in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Shivankit Singh Parihar roped in for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel
MUMBAI :After The Family Man seasons 1 and 2, and Farzi, now Raj & DK are busy with the shooting for one more web...
Super! Katha agrees to go for dinner with Viaan; check out Netizens’ reactions to the scene
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Will Akshay Kumar and John Abraham return in Desi Boyz 2? Producer Anand Pandit reveals – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
VIAAN
Super! Katha agrees to go for dinner with Viaan; check out Netizens’ reactions to the scene
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Shardul Pandit
Shardul Pandit spills the beans on his role in Ishq Mein Ghayal, says “my character has a 1000 years old love affair…”
Mandali
Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare confirms that the “Mandali” hasn’t split; shared a story on social media, stating #haqsaemandali
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Whoa! Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia thought she was a MISFIT for the show; reveals how she got convinced to participate, check out
Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confirms not being part of a project with Fahmaan Khan