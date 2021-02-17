Aayudh Bhanushali turns a year older

MUMBAI: Aayudh Bhanushali who essays the role of Bhimrao in & TV's Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar turns eight years old. The young boy celebrated his birthday on the sets. The cast and crew joined efforts to make this day a special one for their youngest star, by cutting a scrumptious chocolate cake for the occasion and blessing him with love and luck. Aayudh, who celebrated his birthday with both his reel and real family shares, "Right from when the clock struck 12, wishes started pouring in. My parents surprised me with my absolute favourite chocolate in all its variants along with balloons at midnight surrounding me and, sung me a very happy birthday while I cut a cake. They also gifted me with a precious white cycle that I had been dreaming of, I am so grateful for them, they have always supported my passions, and I hope to become a lot like them.

My on-set family also celebrated my birthday with fervour on-set. I have learned so much from them. I am grateful for &TV to have given me the opportunity to be part of a strong show like Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R. Ambedkar and, my resolution this birthday is to inculcate Babasaheb’s learnings in my life and live by his core values and teachings. I couldn't have asked for a better birthday." ‘Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ is a never-told-before life story of Babasaheb in the Hindi GEC space. Produced by Smruti Shushilkumar Shinde’s SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.