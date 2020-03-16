Aayushi Khurana comes up with the portrayal of her first positive depiction with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 22:26
Aayushi Khurana comes up with the portrayal of her first positive depiction with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’

MUMBAI: With  Star Bharat's new offering,  ‘Ajooni’ Ayushi is prepared to portray her first positive role in television following the pandemic. The actor will be seen returning to small screens with a fervour and enthusiasm that is unmatched. We get to observe Aayushi acting out a definite part of the show, that she has never played before. 

Trilled about her new endeavour, the actress claims to be very excited as she hasn’t played such a role before. 

The actress goes on to say that it has been an amazing time to play the character as it’s her first time playing a pragmatic role.  Excited about her role, Aayushi  says, “This has been a very blissful moment for me as I get to play my first positive role. I’ve mostly come up with playing negative characters in my previous show, but the character that I’m playing also resembles with the personality that I carry in myself. I’ve never ever played such a bubbly character before and I hope that it’s loved by the audiences equally as I loved playing it”.

Hoshiarpur, in Punjab, plays a vital role in Ajooni and Rajveer's narrative. The main character in Ajooni is a young woman from a middle-class household who is quite straightforward. Rajveer, who is portrayed by Shoaib Ibrahim, is an educated Punjabi man and an obstinate son. He doesn't pay attention to anyone in front of him and enjoys the little things in life. In such a case, it will be entertaining to witness what unfolds when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, unyielding Rajveer come face to face with each other.

Stay tuned to  watch 'Ajooni'  this 26th July at 8.30 pm only on Star Bharat

Television Aayushi Khurana ajooni Shoaib Ibrahim Star Bharat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 22:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
OMG! There was a time when actor R Madhavan said that he was attracted to This Bollywood Diva, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Aayushi Khurana comes up with the portrayal of her first positive depiction with Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: With  Star Bharat's new offering,  ‘Ajooni’ Ayushi is prepared to portray her first positive role in television...
EXCLUSIVE! Savi Thakur wraps up the shoot of Maddam Sir, his character ends in the show
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that Sony...
EXCLUSIVE! 'There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages - 20 pages without any dialogues', says Paras Kalnawat on termination from Anupamaa, new journey with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and more
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Exclusive! Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo fame actor Sukesh Anand to enter Sony Sab’s cop-comedy ‘Maddam Sir’
MUMBAI : AB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which witnesses popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will...
Recent Stories
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside
Latest Video