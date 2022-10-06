Ab Haar Ya Jeet He Karegi Chawl Ka Faisla!

MUMBAI : The continuous dispute over the chawl between the upper and lower caste will take another unexpected turn in &TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The former imposes yet another big challenge on the latter, leaving them with no other option but to accept it, winning which will ensure that they get back the roof over their heads after being conned and evicted from the chawl. Bhimrao (Atharva) is determined to do everything possible to win the challenge in order to go back to their homes and diffuse the malicious schemes of Ulhas Seth (Farukh Khan). But will his efforts reap results, or will he and the chawl residents fall prey to yet another spiteful plan?  

Talking about the track, Atharva, aka Bhimrao shares, “Bhimrao and the fellow chawl residents are pushed against the wall and evicted from the chawl, and they must fight it out to have the roof over their heads. And now, another big challenge is thrown to them by the upper caste, leaving them with no option but to fight it out against all odds to protect their chawl, which will be a turning point for them. Ab Haar Ya Jeet He Karegi Chawl Ka Faisla!”  

Tune in to &TV’s Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar at 8:30 pm, airing every Monday to Friday!

