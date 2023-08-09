Abdu Rozik's fearful face-off, wild card entry shakes 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI: Every week on COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13,' the course of facing fears gets more daunting and viewers are left to wonder what will happen next. As the audiences brace themselves to expect the unexpected, the show will welcome Chhota Bhaijaan, Abdu Rozik as its wild card contestant. After making a hero’s entry in the quintessential Rohit Shetty style, the adorable Tajikistani singer will be seen performing a volley of stunts. In the first stunt of the weekend, contestants will be challenged to unlock themselves as they lay in a bathtub of creepy crawlies. The next stunt involves contestants wearing a body suit filled with creepy crawlies and once they’re inside a tunnel, they must unlock themselves with a key placed inside the suit.  

Fear of heights will be evoked to no end in a chopper-related stunt. For this daring feat, contestants must pick a flag from one end of the rig and hand it to Abdu, who’s at the other end. The twist is that the rig is suspended from a chopper in mid-air. In the following stunt, contestants are tasked to walk across a cable-plated path between two buildings. They must pick up flags on their way and hand them to Abdu waiting at the end of the pathway. The fear of creepy crawlies and being responsible for someone’s life are tested in the next stunt that entails contestants rescuing Abdu from drowning. The contestants performing the stunt will have their heads encased in a glass box filled with creepy crawlies, while there is another bigger glass box on which they are seated. The bigger box has Abdu lying in water and the performer of this stunt is expected to unlock themselves and keep Abdu from drowning.  

The final elimination stunt will have two contestants competing against each other through a fire and water-related stunt. This terrifying challenge dictates that the contestants must dive into the water with a rig that’s on fire. The two daredevils must collect flags under the rig and the one who aces the stunt in time will survive the fire of elimination. Who will fall short in this nerve-wracking elimination challenge? Find out in the upcoming episode!
 
Watch the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

