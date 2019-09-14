News

Abeer and Kunal's BIG FIGHT in Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 04:02 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon showcase a new drama between Abeer and Kunal.

The two have already had a major showdown in the past because of Mishti. Yet again, because Kunal is trying to create problems, it is getting difficult for Abeer and Mishti to handle him.

In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi questions Kuhu about why Abeer returned home early. The latter tells Meenakshi about Abeer's fight with Kunal.

Meenakshi is shocked to hear this, as she does not want any problems to crop up in Kunal and Abeer's relationship.

What will Meenakshi do next? Let's wait and watch! 

