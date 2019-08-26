Abeer and Mishti caught kissing by Rajshri in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Abeer and Mishti are together now and have confessed their love for each other.



Kunal had warned Mishti about Kuhu. A confused Mishti goes to Abeer for help.



Mishti tells Abeer what Kunal said to her, but he tells her not to think much.



He tells her to think about their relationship instead and asks for a token of her love.



Mishti is about to kiss his cheek when Rajshri walks in.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.