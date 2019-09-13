Abeer and Mishti to FIGHT an evil Kunal in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon see Abeer and Mishti uniting against Kunal's evil plans.

This is going to be the highest point of drama in the show.

The Rajvansh family is in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. Mishti also accompanies them, leaving Kunal upset.

He is unable to digest the fact that she is still close to Abeer and has feelings for him. Thus, he confronts her about the same.

Meanwhile, Mishti fears losing Abeer and is uncomfortable about Kunal's strong hatred for her.

When she expresses her feelings to Abeer, he comfort her by saying that he will make everything alright and that their relationship is strong enough to overcome any hurdle.

Now how Abeer makes this happen with Mishti's support and what Kunal does next will be an interesting watch!