News

Abeer and Mishti to FIGHT an evil Kunal in Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:08 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will soon see Abeer and Mishti uniting against Kunal's evil plans.

This is going to be the highest point of drama in the show.

The Rajvansh family is in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi. Mishti also accompanies them, leaving Kunal upset.

He is unable to digest the fact that she is still close to Abeer and has feelings for him. Thus, he confronts her about the same.

Meanwhile, Mishti fears losing Abeer and is uncomfortable about Kunal's strong hatred for her.

When she expresses her feelings to Abeer, he comfort her by saying that he will make everything alright and that their relationship is strong enough to overcome any hurdle.

Now how Abeer makes this happen with Mishti's support and what Kunal does next will be an interesting watch! 

Tags > Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days