Abeer and Mishti's sizzling romance in front of Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 09:31 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is currently focussing on Abeer and Mishti's increasing proximity.

We have earlier seen how Abeer challenges Mishti to confess that she loves him in front of everyone during the Dahi Handi festival.

However, Mishti meets with an accident, and the moment gets ruined by Kuhu's drastic step.

Soon, Abeer will come to meet Mishti in the hospital where he will be dressed up as a doctor.

Abeer and Mishti will once again come close to each other.

The viewers will get to see the couple's romantic love dance in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi also arrives at the same hospital.

It will be interesting to see what she does next.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Star Plus, Mishti, Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, Lata Sabharwal, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Jotangia, Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee, Kaveri Priyam, Jay Pathak, Drama, TV show, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar

