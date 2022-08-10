Abhas Mehta replaces Mohit Abrol in Swastik Productions’ next for Sony Tv based on a Turkish drama

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also Read- Exclusive! Crime thrillers always excite me and I finally got a chance: Abhaas Mehta on his upcoming web series Tera Chhalaava

Swastik Productions is one of the ace production houses in today’s time. Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the master of creating mythological and periodic dramas. He has produced an array of television shows in the likes of Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn and many more.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Also Read- Exclusive! Swastik Productions' next for Dangal TV is titled ‘Tera Didaar Hua’?

The production show is now coming up with a new show and actor Abhaas Mehta has been roped in for it. Actor Abhaas Mehta has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. Abhaas Mehta is currently getting some amazing responses for his recently released Hungama Play web series titled Tera Chhalaava.

Abhaas will be replacing Mohit Abrol, who was earlier to be a part of the show.

The details of his character are not disclosed yet but he will be playing a pivotal part in the show, which will air on Sony Tv soon.

Are you excited for the new show and to see Abhaas Mehta in this new role?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.