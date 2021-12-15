Abhijit Bichukale crosses line with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’?

MUMBAI: The housemates of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' are geared up to steal the chance of entering the finale. We saw how Devoleena, Pratik, Rashami and Shamita emerged as the winners of yesterday's task. On the back of their victory, the four of them are given an advantage in tonight's 'Museum Task'. They will have to rob as many antiques as possible while the housemates try to stop them. Whoever manages to steal the most will become the second finalist of this season. However, the game goes awry when instead of stopping the four robbers, some guards start stealing the antiques themselves!

Abhijit sneakily steals an artefact, but Nishant catches him in the act. “Aap guard ho aap chori nahi kar sakte," Nishant shouts at him. Rashami also steals a few items before Shamita complains about her to 'Sanchalak' Rakhi. “Maine ek cheez nahi churaayi hai,", Rashami pleads Rakhi. On the other hand, Ritesh catches Umar from robbing several things and shouts, "Yahaan sab saamaan chori ka rakha hua hai!" Ritesh also starts stealing the artefacts while banging heads with Rajiv. Massive chaos erupts in the house as no one obeys the rules. Rashami tells Rakhi, "Tune bola na tu fair rahegi? Sab chura rahe hain!" Rakhi decides to take charge and ferociously demands, "Jin-jin logon ne chori ki hai saamaan wapas karo!" What consequences will the contestants face for their unruly behaviour?

Meanwhile, Abhijit invites big trouble after making an inappropriate comment towards Devoleena. "Line cross mat karo," Devoleena lashes out at him. Both get into a bitter fight which gets everyone's attention. After listening to Devoleena's complaints, Rakhi tells Abhijit, "Dada yeh galat tha!" "Tu kuch bhi issue mat bana!", Abhijit retorts. “Maine kitni baar warning di hai ki aap line cross nahi karenge mere saath! Meri achaai ka agar aap fayda uthaaoge, toh mujhse bura koi nahi hoga!" Devoleena furiously yells at him. Hearing about Abhijit blackmailing Devoleena, Tejasswi loses her calm and says, "I'm so close to slapping him." In a fit of anger, she storms towards Abhijit and lunges at him!

