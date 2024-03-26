Abhinandan Jindal: Covid forced us to pause, prompting internal reflection

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 02:15
Abhinandan Jindal

MUMBAI: There is more awareness of mental health issues post Covid, says Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay actor Abhinandan Jindal, and the reason for this is that the pandemic helped us reflect on our lives. The actor adds that since the struggles have decreased in people’s lives, their patience and endurance levels have also gone significantly lower.

“In today's times, things have become easily accessible, leading people to struggle less and lack patience. Earlier, everything had value, and hard work was essential. Now, with things readily available, people stress when they don't get what they want, causing depression. This pampered lifestyle, quick breakups, and numerous dating apps have become common. Post-Covid, awareness arose about the dangers, making people realize the importance of family and togetherness. Life has become fast-paced, and the unity and love in joint families have diminished. Covid made us appreciate family, recognise life's precious moments. We were too engrossed in external success, money, and fame, but Covid forced us to pause, prompting internal reflection,” he says.

He adds, “Teenagers often face issues because they seek temporary happiness in things like drugs and clubbing. These temporary pleasures might provide relief momentarily, but relying on them can lead to long-term damage and hurt. Nowadays, mental toughness and patience are lacking, with a focus more on becoming famous than successful. The desire for quick fame leads to shortcuts that can result in depression. Excessive pampering from parents also hinders the development of strength, making it challenging to become mentally resilient. Success and fame are different, and the pursuit of the latter through shortcuts can be detrimental to one's well-being.”

The actor says that one needs to be careful about who to share our problems with. “If you share your problems with someone, I don't think many would understand or support you because everyone is dealing with their own struggles these days. People are too stressed and busy to invest time or energy in others. So, it's important to be emotionally stable and focus on self-improvement. The key is to be content, satisfied, and happy with what you have. Love your family, love yourself – life is beautiful, so make the most of it. In today's world, expecting others to be like you is unrealistic. It's better not to rely too much on others, as you might get hurt later. Instead, enjoy your life, be yourself, stay neutral, and embrace love and compassion,” he says.

Ask him how he takes care of his mental health, and he says, “I've realised over time that the idea that success equals happiness isn't entirely true. Even after achieving success, there's a constant desire for more, leading to greed. When I perform in a scene or land a TV show, it might bring temporary happiness, but it doesn't last. True happiness comes from continuous self-improvement and finding contentment in both failures and successes. Stability and happiness are internal, and if you're mentally content, external achievements become less significant. Being genuinely happy within yourself is the most precious discovery one can make.”

