Abhinandan Jindal: If I like something, I can even buy it from the roadside

MUMBAI: Fashion, for actor Abhinandan Jindal is a smart, sharp formal look, however, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor feels that people like him more in casual attire. The actor says that he makes sure to accessorise well too. “My style statement would be a shirt, trousers and formal shoes. Black shirt and trousers, chinos with a shirt and a watch. This is my personal choice. But girls prefer me in body fit T-shirt and jeans, so do the people on the set. They feel I look younger. I wear what I like. I am not the trendsetter-type. If I like a new pattern or design, I don’t think, I just buy it. I am not someone who follows a certain brand or something. If I like something, I will even buy from the roadside. It depends on what I like. I like to wear jackets, especially leather jackets. I like blazers too, especially when I have abs. I like shirts and a formal look. If I am going for dinner or a drive or to watch a movie, I like ripped jeans and skin-tight T-shirts and a watch. I also like to accessorise with bands and stuff,” he says.

Ask him if he will pick up a role with a completely contrasting look, and he says, “A hundred per cent. Otherwise, I will get bored if I take up characters too similar to how I am. I enjoy following a new journey on a show and I like wearing different clothes and accessories. I am able to feel a new thought process and the life that my character leads by doing this. In fact, prefer such roles.”

However, he makes sure to dress in his style when he is off-screen. “I believe that I am Abhinandan Jindal. My work is to act and I do different characters. People recognise me as Saajan, Munna… and that is a good thing. But At the end of the day, I want people to know me. If I am doing a show and wearing these clothes, I will not wear them outside. I work 12 hours a day and I am very dedicated and honest towards my work. I practice my screenplay. But my clothes are always different than what my character wears. No one binds me to wear those clothes when I am not shooting. If my fans want to see him in those clothes, then they don’t want to see me but my character,” he says.

While he loves to be fashionable, there is a certain trend that he just doesn’t get. “I like watches, bands but nothing more than that. There are some guys who wear sunglasses at pubs and that I don’t understand. This is a trend started by Honey Singh, I guess,” he says.

Ask him what his go-to look is, and he says, “Well, that depends on where you are going? The weather, location, who you are meeting!”

This year, Abhinandan is going to make an effort be more casually dressed, he says. “I want to flaunt my abs and show a youngish look…so like ripped jeans and body fit T-shirts. I don’t want to go in for a formal look this year. I want to portray a youngish look and will pick up a show also accordingly,” he says.