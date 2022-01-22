AbhiRa MOMENTS! A little GOOFY to all the SPARKLES these BTS bits of YRKKH's Abhimanyu and Akshara will sweep your hearts away

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

As we know, currently, AbhiRa has eloped to the temple to get married but does their marriage happen or not is yet to be confirmed. Well, Mahima aka Pragati Mehra took to her Instagram to reveal a sparkly moment from the eloping scene. We are excited to see how would AbhiRa get married now.

Check out these aww-dorable moments:

In the upcoming episode, Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband. She reaches the temple while Abhimanyu and Akshara proceed to get married, she is left in shock looking at the sight. What did she see?

