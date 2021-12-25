Abhishek Banerjee: 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' is a crazy journey with a mad script

MUMBAI: Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who is currently working on a web series titled 'The Great Wedding of Munnes', has called it a crazy journey with a madcap script.

Sharing his experience of shooting the web series, the actor says, "It has been like a crazy journey for 'The Great Weddings of Munnes'. It's a mad script. There are some crazy actors and a very hardworking unit. We all are having a lot of fun on and off set."

Talking about facing difficulty in certain scenes, he says, "Sometimes, there are scenes where I find it difficult to hold myself and I start laughing because the performance happening in front of me is so good."

The actor can't wait to get to the shooting schedule of the series as he says, "I am looking forward to the next schedule and glad that I am in good company with Raaj Shandilya, Sunil Subramani, Jio Studios and Thinkink Picturez."

'The Great Weddings of Munnes' created and produced by Raaj Shaandilya is being helmed by Sunil Subramani, and tells the story of a middle-class man whose desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams translate into a series of hilarious misadventures.

Apart from 'The Great Weddings of Munnes', Abhishek also has projects like 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' and Telugu thriller 'Runway' in the pipeline.

SOURCE : IANS