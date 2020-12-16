Abhishek Kapur humbled as he achieves 1 million followers on social media!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Kapur is currently slaying in the role of Sameer Luthra in Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya. The show has garnered huge praise from the fans over the years and still continues to rule several hearts.

Apart from Karan and Preeta's onscreen pairing, fans simply love Shristi and Sameer's on-screen jodi.

Abhishek recently achieved one million followers on Facebook. On achieving such a feat, Tellychakkar.com contacted Abhishek to know how happy he is. Abhishek shared, " Well more than being happy, I am humbled with the achievement. I believe there are people around the world who follow meon Facebook and it is because of them and their love that I have got these many followers."

Well said Abhishek! ( Also Read: When Abhishek Kapur and Dheeraj Dhoopar swapped THIS style for their show Kundali Bhagya)