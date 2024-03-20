Abhishek Kumar and Bebika Dhruve comes in support of Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI : Elvish Yadav is currently arrested by the nodia police in connection with the snake vyom case.

He has been sent to fourteen day custody and the police are interrogating and investigating the case.

His parents have come on Abp and Zee News and have said that their son is innocent and that someone has framed him in the case as he had told us that he has nothing to do with the case and he hasn't confessed to anything.

Where there is a set of people who are against Elvish Yadav and are saying that he shouldn't come out, some of the celebrities have come out and are supporting the YouTuber.

Bigg Boss Season 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar has come out and supported the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner where he said " During this challenging time, I support #ElvishYadav and remain confident in the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. Elvish ke family ko iss difficult time me dil se saath deta hu Aaj unhe rota dekh mere bhi aansu nikl aaye. Jai shree ram sab acha ho"

Even Bigg Boss Season 2 contestant Bebika Dhurve has come out in support of the winner where she said "Stay strong Elvish and family. It's disheartening to see parents going through such distress and hurt watching their sun suffer. May god them the strength to pass through such situations and hopefully times get better"

Well, there is no doubt there are mixed reactions and support coming in for Elvish Yadav.

