Abhishek Nigam on his decision to join Sony SAB's Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 and what makes his character special

Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 is a fan favourite family entertainer that follows Ali on multiple adventures as he defends his land from many evils surrounding it. The cast of Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha was recently joined by Abhishek Nigam as Ali. Abhishek speaks about joining the show, his character, and the experience of shooting with his co-stars.

1. How does it feel to be back on Sony SAB?

A. Being back on Sony SAB is nothing short of a homecoming. Everyone is extremely talented and true to their craft. It is a constant learning experience for as I really look up to my co-actors and seniors because there is always so much to offer. I’m also incredibly grateful to the channel for bestowing me with this role and finding me responsible enough to fulfil it. Sony SAB is incredibly special to me.

2. What do you think is the true essence of your character?

A. Ali’s compassion for his family and selflessness in love is what makes him special. He is always looking out for the people close to him and only believes in their best interests. He’s protective, caring, a little aggressive when he must be, but the welfare of his loved ones is what makes him stand out as a character.

3. What attracted you most about Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha?

A. Alibaba is a character that is already known to the world of stories. Growing up, we’ve all heard this old folk and the nostalgia of associating with that story is what really drove me to the role. Alibaba, even though derived from a childhood tale, is not only your quintessential “good guy”. He is multi-faceted and has a lot of layers which make him an exciting and entertaining character to play. A big thank you to Sony SAB for letting me explore the role of Ali.

4. What is the most exciting part of the show?

A. Ali’s adventures are one of the most interesting parts to shoot. It is always fun to see him tackle issues and come up with plans to save his people. The chemistry of emotions between the characters also stands out to me. There is a lot of togetherness within the characters and they truly care for each other. Even with SimSim (Sayantani Ghosh), playing a negative role, there is a certain elegance required which adds a lot of value to the show.

5. How has your experience been so far with your co-stars?

A. The cast and crew have been extremely warm and welcoming. It doesn’t feel like I’ve just met them, they are all like old friends. They have extremely positive mindsets and are loaded with talent. I know for a fact they will go above and beyond to help out not only me but also one another. The environment has been nothing short of supportive and motivating and I’m really lucky to be a part of such an amazing cast.

6. As Shezaan and Tunisha both were your friends, did you have any apprehension before taking up this role?

A. What happened with my friends is unfortunate. However, what they created in terms of the show is extremely beautiful. As artists, our first duty is towards our viewers and our fans who have loved and supported the show. There were many thoughts that came to mind but having consulted with my elders and loved one everyone around me was very supportive and gave me the confidence to take up this challenge. All I want to say is, I know I am stepping into a role that is well loved and I hope I can do justice to it.

