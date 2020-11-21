Abhishek Nigam INJURES himself on the sets of Hero: Gayab Mode On

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Not only we’ve been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates about television shows, but we also strive hard to provide the readers with behind-the-scenes scoops and gossips. (Read here: CONFIRMED! Not Randeep Raii; Abhishek Nigam to play the protagonist in SAB TV’s Hero - Gayab Mode On)

Well, TellyChakkar.com has learned some painful news from our sources. A little birdie has informed us that Abhishek Nigam, lead actor of SAB’s show Hero: Gayab Mode On, has injured himself while performing a scene for the show.

“While performing a difficult stunt, Abhishek terribly injured his finger. The shoot was halted and the production made sure he got the proper medical aid as soon as possible,” said the source.

We called Abhishek, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Well, looks like the Nigam brothers are used to getting too much into the skin of the character as Abhishek’s younger brother Siddharth, too, has been hurt several times while shooting for Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

We hope Abhishek recovers soon and the pain that he is going through gets paid-off with immense audience love.

The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures and has a stellar star cast that includes actors Yesha Rughani, Surbhi and Samridhi Mehra, Ajay Gehi, Guneet Sharma, among others.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

(Also read: TV actor Abhishek Nigam trains in acrobatics for superhero role)