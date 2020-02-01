News

Abhishek Verma roped in for Ekta Kapoor's next for Colors

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Feb 2020 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Ekta Kapoor rolling out a new show on Colors.

There were reports about Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh most likely playing the male lead in the drama.

Now, we hear that Abhishek Verma, who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, has been roped in to play pivotal role in in the daily.

We could not get through Abhishek for a comment.

Balaji Telefilms is currently entertaining viewers with their on-going shows like Naagin 4, Bepannah Pyaar, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

While, Colors is welcoming 2020 with list of new shows. They recently launched Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story and will soon launch two new shows that is Barrister Babu and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

Also, as reported exclusively by us, Colors is bringning new reality show titled Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi and cricket tournament 'Legend Cricket League'.
 
