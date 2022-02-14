ACCIDENT: Fire breaks out on the set of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 finale took place on 30th January.

It saw Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner. Pratik Sehajpal was declared as the first runner-up while Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up. While Bigg Boss 15 may be over, a fire broke out on the sets of the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, at around 1 pm in the afternoon today (February 13).

The set is located in Goregaon, Mumbai. Four fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot. They have been trying to douse the fire. It's not yet known what caused it and which part of the set was affected.

No casualties have been reported so far.

News agency ANI tweeted, "A fire broke out at the set of the reality show Bigg Boss in Goregaon, Mumbai around 1 pm today. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to put off the fire. No injuries were reported: BMC"

