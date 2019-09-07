This accident was unexpected: Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan opens up on his leg injury

MUMBAI: Faizal Khan has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry by showcasing his stunning dancing skills. He auditioned in the second season of dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, where he came out as the winner. He was also seen showing his moves in Dance Ke Superkids and DID Dance Ka Tashan. His latest dance reality show is Nach Baliye 9. He and his baliye Muskaan Kataria had been winning the hearts of viewers by their performance, but unfortunately, they had to leave the show as Faisal got injured.

Faizal, who has also done shows like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Bhanwar - Kalyug Ki Hairatangez Kahaniyaa, underwent surgery and has been asked to take rest for six-eight weeks. For the uninitiated, he suffered an injury while he was shooting for the last few episodes of his fiction serial Chandragupt Maurya. He fell from a horse and ended up suffering a leg injury.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faisal opened up on the same. He said, "I have done this stunt before, so, I don’t know what went wrong. When I jumped off the horse, I fell badly and broke my tibia and fibula- the two long bones in the lower leg. This accident was unexpected and when I was being tended to, I was in shock. I am a dancer and never have I been hurt while dancing or performing stunts in my acting career."

He also said that doctors have told said that he has to rest for three months so that his leg will be fully healed.

We wish Faisal a speedy recovery!