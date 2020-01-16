Ace Of Space fame Salman Zaidi and Krissann Barretto's latest picture is sizzling!

MUMBAI: Salman Zaidi and Krissann Barretto met during Ace Of Space 2 and fell in love. In fact, the actress was in a relationship with actor Adhish Khanna. He had even entered the house during the show. It was a part of the surprise planned by mastermind Vikas Gupta. While many thought the relationship will fade away once they are out of the show, the couple is still together.The duo is currently holidaying together. Krissann shared a picture from their recent vacation when they can be seen turning up the heat in a hot bikini and shorts.

Krissann flaunts her hourglass figure in a hot red piece bikini, while Salman looks stylish in a denim shorts.

Have a look

