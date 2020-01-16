News

Ace Of Space fame Salman Zaidi and Krissann Barretto's latest picture is sizzling!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2020 04:16 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Zaidi and Krissann Barretto met during Ace Of Space 2 and fell in love. In fact, the actress was in a relationship with actor Adhish Khanna. He had even entered the house during the show. It was a part of the surprise planned by mastermind Vikas Gupta. While many thought the relationship will fade away once they are out of the show, the couple is still together.The duo is currently holidaying together. Krissann shared a picture from their recent vacation when they can be seen turning up the heat in a hot bikini and shorts.

Krissann flaunts her hourglass figure in a hot red piece bikini, while Salman looks stylish in a denim shorts.

Have a look

Credits: TOI

Tags > Ace of Space, Salman Zaidi, Krissann Barretto, Ace Of Space 2, Adhish Khanna, Vikas Gupta, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan...

Launch of Damaged starring Hina Khan and Adhyayan Suman
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days