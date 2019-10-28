Ace photographer Prashant Samtani clicks Moena Kumari!

Ace photographer Prashant Samtani recently shot Moena Kumari and is all praises for her. Talking about the shoot, he says, “It was a very great shooting Moena as this time we planned a bridal theme. The overall location was interesting. She was in a good costume, jewellery and whatever we planned went on well.”

Talking about Moena, he says, “She is quite a straight forward and a bindaas girl. I actually had great fun shooting her. She is too down to earth, comfortable and lively. Though we worked together for the first time, however, I felt like we knew each other from years.”

He adds, “She has good Indian features and the bridal theme really suited her. Her shots came very creative in terms of angles and her pose and expression were very real. In fact, she was so into the shoot that she even got emotional like many brides get on their big day.”

He would like to work with her again. “I enjoyed working with her and would love to shoot her anytime in the future. The next time we can go for a western theme!” he says.