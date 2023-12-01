Ace producer Ekta Kapoor finally bids adieu to her supernatural franchise ‘Naagin 6”

MUMBAI :Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens

Naagin 6 was launched on television, and the serial is now on a bigger scale with a very interesting plot and storyline.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal play the lead roles in the show.

In the initial days, the show did very well with the TRP ratings and it was among the top 10 shows, but a few months later, the show wasn’t doing that well and had dropped down when it came to the TRP ratings.

This is the show that made Tejasswi Prakash a household name, and today she has a massive fan following. As we had reported earlier that the show is going to go off air in mid-February.

Also Read : Audience Perspective: Should Naagin 6 be the end of Naagin Series

Now the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor has taken to social media and confirmed that the show is finally going off air.

She also said that the show's success is very similar to that of Seasons one and three.

Ekta shared the video of the show's first promo and captioned it, saying “As we introduce a new folklore weekend show, Time to say bye to my favorite show in India’s biggest folklore franchise #naagin6 ! This season marked the comeback and found its place right with seasons one and three! Thank you for all the love and now for the next! JAI MATA DI”

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is going to miss the show and their favorite stars.

It’s a final goodbye for Naagin 6.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read : Exclusive! Colors’ Naagin 6 to Off-air soon?



