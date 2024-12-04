Ace producer Sandiip Sikcand breaks his silence on Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starring in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Season 2

MUMBAI: A cult favorite, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starred Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover. The Sandiip Sikcand-produced program, which was based on the lives of two people with radically different personalities and entirely different professions, was one of the most beloved on Hindi television.

However, the show ended in 2020 after just a year, and even then, fans have been screaming for a second season of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Producer Sandiip Sikcand revealed details about the second season of his program in an interview with the popular news portal. He also revealed whether the original leads, Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover, will return.

Shedding a light on the possibility of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 2, Sandiip Sikcand said, "Everyone knows, when Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ended, it broke my heart because it was such a great show. Yes, there have been a lot of requests for Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 2. All I can say about the second season is that never say never. I mean, if everything falls into place, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 2 can certainly happen."

The well-known producer responded when asked if he would like Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover to reprise their roles in the second season. The producer said, "Honestly speaking, I haven't thought about it. The problem is that Marathi actors have spoiled me. Now, when I'll do a Hindi show and have to cast actors for the same, it's not going to be easy for me because Marathi actors have raised the bar so high. My new show, Yed Lagle Premache, some of the actors who are from theatre from that show, I am so impressed by their work. You don't need to guide them anything; you just have to tell them the mood. My priority for all my shows is good actors, so if by God's grace Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum 2 comes, my priority will be to cast good actors, which anyway has always been my priority for all my shows.''

Credit- Bollywood Life