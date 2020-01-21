Acting just happened by chance: Kavita Ghai

MUMBAI: Actress Kavita Ghai has an enviable sense of fashion and amazing acting skills. She also bears an uncanny resemblance to veteran Bollywood actress Rekhaji.

Speaking about the same Kavita, who was in Lucknow recently, said, 'So many people who have worked with Rekha Ji especially the ones at the junior level, come up to me and tell me ki "Pata hai madam aap baat bhi unki tarah karti hain" and I’m just like aur batao, I want to know more about her. I’ve always loved Rekhaji.'

On being quizzed about how she got into acting so late, the actress stated, 'Oh! This is still very new to me. I started acting about five years back. I was a regular mother living in Delhi taking care of my three children, in-laws and husband, going for a lot of kitty parties like any other Delhi woman. Acting just happened by chance. So someone spotted my elder daughter at a wedding and the writers and production team of the television serial Manmarziyan were discussing new faces for the show. While Orvana’s name was selected for the second lead of the show, writer Durjoy Datta, who is also a family friend, along with his team randomly said that "Uski mom ko bhi check kar lena. She doesn’t look so bad." So it was like that.'

Kavita said that it was actually her daughters who convinced her into acting. 'One day when I was returning from a kitty party, my daughter slid a script into my hand and told me that it was for me to which I obviously laughed. Later I got to know that my daughter sent my pictures to the team of Manmarziyan and they sort of liked my face and asked me to audition. So after a week of persuasion and convincing, I finally filmed my audition tape and handed it to my daughters.” So was she into watching regular saas bahu saga on TV before? “Not at all! I was not really the kind who would sit down and watch television serials except when I had to sit with my mother-in-law for a brief span while drinking tea. When she saw me on the screen for the first time, however, she was astonished because no one knew about it. I had told everyone in the family that I was going to Mumbai to take care of my daughter Orvana. My in-laws are definitely very proud and happy for me though,' she said.

The actress will soon be seen in upcoming TV show Kartik Purnima.

Credits: TOI