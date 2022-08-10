Acting is no longer top priority for Jeremy Renner; it's 'to really create change'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is said to think that acting is "no longer a priority" in his life.
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is said to think that acting is "no longer a priority" in his life.

'The Avengers' actor who had his chest and legs pulverised by his 14,000-lb Pistenbully Snowcat as he tried to stop it hurtling into his nephew on New Year's Day, has reportedly said to have his career perspective totally shifted by the near-fatal accident and now wants to focus on helping change the world, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told DailyMail.com about his continuing battle to recover as he looks forward to his 'Rennervations' docuseries about helping communities being released on Disney+ in April, "Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world. He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others."

The source added that Jeremy's 69-year-old mom Valerie had been giving him 'tremendous' support since he shattered 30-plus bones in his accident. They said: "His mother come to stay with him most weekends, as well as his daughter Ava."

"He is really only focused on his recovery and is doing rehabilitation to learn how to walk again. Jeremy knows is so lucky to be alive. Each day is a little better than before and he is definitely making progress, but the progress is slow."

Jeremy's 'Rennervations' show tells of the actor travelling the world helping communities by "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles."

He says in a trailer for the show, finished before his snowplough horror: "I'm buying these decommissioned government vehicles to help reimagine them to serve this community again just in a different way. I decided to reimagine repurpose and renovate these vehicles and I wanted to it for communities and help kids all over the world. There's a lot of concern on the 'Avengers' family chat like, you know, what is Renner doing? He's going a little off the rails."

COURCE-IANS

