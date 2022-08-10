"Action Sequences Are My Personal Favourite, I Always Wanted To Explore And Make The Best Of This Opportunity" Shares Sai Ketan Rao Who Essays The Role Of Raunaq In Star Plus Show Chashni

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for it's viewers. Audience witness all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has now brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters Chandni and Roshni who turn Saas Bahu.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni.

Star Plus recently aired the promo of their most spiciest show Chashni. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Roshni, is a fire fighter in the show, where as Chandni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

It is revealed that Chandni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Roshni. Sai Ketan Rao essays the role of Raunaq in the show.

Sai Ketan Rao who was last seen in Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachnewali is back to entertain the audience in Star Plus' spiciest show Chashni.

Sai opined about his character in the show and the preparations that he has done for the same. He says "I feel Raunaq is quite young , and intelligent on but keeps it’s low key,

I am preparing my body and mind the same way on how Raunaq would react to a certain situation. I lost a few kilos for Raunaq as he is having a very active way to reacting and keeps on smiling and believes in positivity."

"Action sequences are my personal favourite, I love to design it with the fight master, we practice it until it’s upto the mark, but due to tight schedule in serial shooting we miss a few pointers, I recently shot a fight sequence for my upcoming show Chashni, we shot till four in morning, I got a few bruises and also got my head hit with stick thankfully I am fine,

Also I fell down close to four times while shooting as the floor was slippery. I feel action is my forte and would love to explore in this space. I do get injured during action sequences but that dosen' t bring me down, I always wanted to explore and make the best of it this opportunity", shares Sai Ketan Rao on his action sequences in the show.

Watch the show in order to see the spicy twisted relationship of the two sisters turned Saas Bahu and the action sequences of Sai Ketan Rao

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production.

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.