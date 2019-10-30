Actor Aasif Sheikh completes 35 years in the industry

Aasif Sheikh’s blood is filled with copious talent! He is known for his acting mettle and perfect comic timings. He continues to astound the audience with his versatility.

Popular series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has him playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. The actor has completed 35 glorious years in the entertainment industry. From TV to Bollywood, Aasif has witnessed only success and immense popularity in his career.

The actor made his debut with the hit show Hum Log in 1984 and is still remembered for his stint in shows like Yes Boss and films like Karan Arjun and Bandhan.

On completing more than three decades in the industry, Aasif shared a post. Take a look!