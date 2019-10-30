News

Actor Aasif Sheikh completes 35 years in the industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Oct 2019 08:28 PM

Aasif Sheikh’s blood is filled with copious talent! He is known for his acting mettle and perfect comic timings. He continues to astound the audience with his versatility.

Popular series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has him playing the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra. The actor has completed 35 glorious years in the entertainment industry. From TV to Bollywood, Aasif has witnessed only success and immense popularity in his career.

The actor made his debut with the hit show Hum Log in 1984 and is still remembered for his stint in shows like Yes Boss and films like Karan Arjun and Bandhan.

On completing more than three decades in the industry, Aasif shared a post. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram

35 + years in the industry and still counting .

A post shared by Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikhofficial) on

Tags > Actor Aasif Sheikh, completes 35 years, industry, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ayushmann, Yami, Bhumi and others on The Kapil...

Ayushmann, Yami, Bhumi and others on The Kapil Sharma show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra

past seven days