Actor Ali Asgar extends support to Rinku Dhawan!

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Asgar, who shares a great bond with actress Rinku Dhawan courtesy the show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, says that she is playing well in the Bigg Boss house. The actor adds that Rinku understands the game very well. 

“It feels great to have a friend of mine in the Bigg Boss house. I am very happy and excited to see Rinku in the house. I have known her since 1998-99. She is a very strong contestant and is mature enough to play the game well. She is someone who knows how to play the game and will play with her heart and mind, instead of just shouting or fighting with everyone in the house. I am someone who wouldn't go in the show because I cannot be fake in the house. And this is just not me. I won't be able to make friendships and break it off so easily because my emotions will be attached to it. Rinku has been in the house for more than 5 weeks, so by now, I hope, everyone has understood that she is a very good contestant and 'ab itna aage aagaye hai toh ab peeche toh hatna nahi hai Rinks',” he says.

He adds, “Rinks knows how to perform the tasks very well. She understands the game of other contestants in the house. She is very blunt and is someone who stands for what she says and thinks. She will show everyone ki ‘Dudh dudh hota hai and dahi dahi hota hai’, she is that kind of person. She is playing well and I am very proud of her.  Even during ongoing conflicts, I've observed that she makes a conscious effort not to raise her voice; instead, she communicates with contestants in a calm and normal tone to ensure understanding.”

Ask him what he advised her before she entered the game, and he says, “When she told me that she is going to the Bigg Boss house, I was quite happy and  I told her that Rinks play the game with your heart and be who you are. I have known her for so many years and I know how strong she is. She is not wearing a mask in the house unlike some and she is the same outside the house, in the real world. If there were ever a lie detector task in the house, I can confidently say that she would remain completely truthful, just as she has been since day one.”
