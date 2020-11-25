News

Actor Amit Sarin’s cozy birthday celebration

25 Nov 2020 01:45 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sarin recently celebrated his birthday on 20th November.  Birthdays are a special day for everyone and meant to be celebrated with your family and friends. However, with the current situation in mind, he wasn't able to have a party with all his friends like he normally would. Instead, he celebrated his birthday in a cozy and safe manner with his family. Amit lives in the USA with his wife Vineesha and two children. 

When talking about the celebration, he says, "As much as I wanted to meet my friends on my birthday, I couldn't because of the Covid situation here. The cases have gone up to 200k. Instead, I celebrated my birthday safely at home with my wife and kids. We had so much fun. Vineesha baked my favourite oatmeal cookies which I cut instead of a cake. It was so delicious. My kids wrote heartwarming and beautiful letters for me, I was so emotional. This was one of my calmer and quieter birthdays where I haven't done much, but it was a memorable birthday and I had a lot of fun regardless. I think God's plan for me is going perfect. For my birthday, I wished that God would continue guiding me in this journey of Hollywood so that I can give it my best to make my projects and films successful." 

Amit and Vineesha have joined hands together for a film titled Between Mountains which is directed by Vneesha and Amit has played the main lead. 

