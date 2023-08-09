MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, a pioneer in bringing audiences engaging and progressive content, is all set to launch "Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon" on 25th September. Starring the immensely talented Sumbul Toqueer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test.

Adding depth to the storyline, the show introduces Anuj Sullere, a versatile actor renowned for his performances in OTT shows and films, who will portray a pivotal character as Kavya's fiancé in this show. Anuj Sullere, in discussing his role, remarked, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’; working with such a supportive and friendly cast has made this experience even more enjoyable. In the show, I play the character of Shubham, an IAS aspirant and Kavya’s fiancé, but this character is quite complex – despite being goodhearted and in love with Kavya, his ego makes him overly sensitive to failure and he ends up asking her to give up on her purpose. Throughout the show, viewers will witness how he navigates through various situations that bring out different facets of his personality.”

Shubham and Kavya had a shared dream of becoming IAS officers but when faced with unexpected challenges, they find themselves at a crossroads. The show beautifully explores the complexities of their relationship, the mixed emotions they experience, and the pursuit of their professional and personal aspirations. Actor Anuj Sullere makes his television debut with 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’

Sony Entertainment Television, a pioneer in bringing audiences engaging and progressive content, is all set to launch "Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon" on 25th September. Starring the immensely talented Sumbul Toqueer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test.

Adding depth to the storyline, the show introduces Anuj Sullere, a versatile actor renowned for his performances in OTT shows and films, who will portray a pivotal character as Kavya's fiancé in this show. Anuj Sullere, in discussing his role, remarked, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’; working with such a supportive and friendly cast has made this experience even more enjoyable. In the show, I play the character of Shubham, an IAS aspirant and Kavya’s fiancé, but this character is quite complex – despite being goodhearted and in love with Kavya, his ego makes him overly sensitive to failure and he ends up asking her to give up on her purpose. Throughout the show, viewers will witness how he navigates through various situations that bring out different facets of his personality.”

Shubham and Kavya had a shared dream of becoming IAS officers but when faced with unexpected challenges, they find themselves at a crossroads. The show beautifully explores the complexities of their relationship, the mixed emotions they experience, and the pursuit of their professional and personal aspirations.

