Actor Cezanne Khan is back with a promising character for Sony TV’s upcoming family drama ‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’

MUMBAI: From a slice of life to high-octane drama, Sony Entertainment Television with its content line up has been providing viewers with a wholesome family viewing experience. Yet again the channel is all geared up to bring forth another interesting show - ‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’ promises to tug the audience’s heartstrings with its heartfelt narrative. Shedding light on the dilemma and complexities in relationships, the show revolves around the story of an estranged couple – Pallavi and Nikhil who are now single parents and how both face their own challenges of parenting while battling obstacles from their past. But, destiny brings them face to face once again….will they give a second chance to their relationships for the sake of their family? The answer to this question is definitely going to keep the viewers intrigued.

Popular television star, Cezanne Khan, will be portraying the role of the lead protagonist - Nikhil Jaisingh, a successful businessman, celebrity chef and an absentee father who often tries to compensate for the emotional loss of love with material possessions.

Elaborating about his character, an elated Cezanne Khan Said, "When you come across a project that excites you and you can't wait to get started on it, you know you've found something special. Appnapan brings the story of love, relationships, trust, hope, togetherness, family and second chances with the journey of an estranged couple – Pallavi and Nikhil. One aspect of the show that drew me to my role was the maturity with which the couple try to deal with such a delicate issue as separation. My character Nikhil is a Chef, an ambitious businessman and a single parent with a flamboyant personality. But his heartbreaking past has made him emotionally detached. While he adores his kids, he is an absentee father who tries to make up for the emotional loss of love with worldly gifts. Ekta has always had a great vision when it comes to bringing a story or character to life and with Appnapan she beautifully brings forth a modern age story that highlights the dilemmas of relationships and parenthood.”

‘Appnapan… Badalate rishton ka bandhan’ is coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!



